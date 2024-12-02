Mayor's Minute by Frank V. Brocato — December 2024

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

Merry Christmas and happy holidays! I can’t believe we’re already at the end of 2024, but what a year it has been! We are so blessed to live in such a wonderful city filled with safe communities, great schools and bountiful businesses. The joy of the season is contagious, and I hope you feel all that comes with it.

The city is hosting several events during this time, and I hope you join us for some of them. On Dec. 3, our annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. This heartwarming event always brings the community together and serves as a great way to kick off the Christmas season. We’ll have local school children sharing holiday tunes with us, as well as Old Saint Nick himself making an appearance. You’ll even have a chance to take a picture with him if you’d like. So, please come join in the fun!

On Thursday, Dec. 26, we will light the menorah in recognition of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday known as the Festival of Lights. This event will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Hoover Public Library. Last year was our first time hosting a menorah lighting, and it was so well attended and so much fun! It was also educational as we learned about the significance of Hanukkah, its customs and traditions, as well as some of the foods and activities that accompany it. We had a tremendous turnout last year, and I hope we’ll have the same, if not better, participation this year.

I also want to take this time to say a special thank you to our Hoover Beautification Board members. Every year, they do such a wonderful job decorating City Hall and bringing the Christmas spirit alive as they transform our offices and meeting spaces. But that’s not all they do. Throughout the year, they conduct so many activities aimed at keeping our city beautiful. And their Green Team, which goes all across Hoover cleaning up trash, has already collected more than 1,200 pounds of trash so far this year. I truly appreciate all they do in different ways to keep Hoover clean and festive!

As you and your family head out to do Christmas shopping, we invite you to shop local and take advantage of all the wonderful goods and services we offer in Hoover. I hope you and your family will have a wonderful holiday season.