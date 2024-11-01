Mayor's Minute by Frank V. Brocato — November 2024

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

This month, I want to tell you about a jewel we have in our city that you may not be fully aware of.

It is the Shelby-Hoover campus of Jefferson State Community College, which is located off Valleydale Road. Out of Alabama’s 21 community colleges, Jeff State has the highest enrollment. Jeff State’s other campuses are located in Jefferson County, St. Clair County and Chilton County. There are several programs in which the city collaborates with Jeff State, and I’d like to highlight a few of those and other great things they have going on.

There is a national trend for more high school graduates pursuing trade careers. Welding is one of the most in-demand areas right now. According to a study by the Shelby County Chamber and 58 Inc., welding was among the most in-demand careers in the area. That’s why in 2020, the city was thrilled to donate the land to Jeff State on which they built their new welding center. The program is helping meet the demands of industry while helping students get training for jobs with thriving wages.

Although nationwide college enrollment numbers are dropping, that is not the case for Jeff State. Enrollment numbers for fall 2024 are the highest they’ve been in 11 years. A large part of that is high school students involved in what’s called dual enrollment — a path that allows them to earn college credit while in high school. Jeff State leads all community colleges in Alabama in dual enrollment, with more than 3,600 participants. And at $170 per credit hour, the value is a steal!

The city also partners with Jeff State on several community programs like Celebrate Hoover Day and the Judy Merritt Memorial 5K Run. Named in honor of the school’s former president, the money raised goes toward scholarships for Jeff State students in need.

Jeff State also has a new surgical technology program and its award-winning culinary program, the longest running in Alabama. They have various in-demand health care programs and several fast-track (short certificate) programs that can be completed in six weeks to six months. This is all in addition to the dozens of other areas of study that are available.

As you can see, they have so much to offer. No wonder they were ranked as the most popular two-year institution in the state in 2023. I encourage you to consider Jeff State for any post-secondary education needs you may seek.