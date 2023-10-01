Hoover Mayor's Minute By Frank V. Brocato - October 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Welcome to fall and cooler temperatures ahead. We had a sweltering summer, but that only makes us appreciate the beauty of autumn even more, right?

The city had a very busy summer hosting several national events. In July, we were the host city for The Hartford Nationals, conducted by Move United. More than 400 athletes with disabilities from across the country came to Hoover to compete in a wide range of sports from powerlifting to adaptive shooting. It was such an exciting time, and I am thrilled they’ll be returning next year.

In September, we hosted the U.S. National Firefighter Challenge. What a sight to behold! To see these amazing athletes compete in such rigorous competitions makes you greatly admire the men and women who serve in our fire service across the country.

Despite scorching temperatures, you — our residents — came out to support by volunteering and being spectators. I want to say a sincere thank you for that. As mayor, I am honored that national events choose Hoover to host their events. But I am just as proud of the support our community and businesses consistently show to our visitors.

I’d like to briefly remind you that this year, we’ll celebrate our second Hay Hoover! event. You may remember it as the Hoover Hayride. But last year, we changed the name and times in hopes that more families could attend.

This year, Hay Hoover will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Park. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their costumes. And there will be fun activities for everyone to enjoy, such as the hayrides, petting zoo, face painting and more!

I hope you’ll come out and join us. I’ll be there and can’t wait to see you there, too!

Frank V. Brocato

Mayor of Hoover