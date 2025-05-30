Hoover Mayor's Minute: June 2025

Expand Mayor Frank Brocato

Regional cooperation has been a focus of mine since I first took office in 2016. It refers to neighboring cities working together to address shared challenges or pursue common goals.

Over the years, our city has taken part in these opportunities in various ways, including in 2022, when we welcomed several teams to our city for the World Games. That included hosting the softball competition and serving as home field when the USA Women’s National Team won the gold medal. It was a thrilling time, and I am excited that we will have another opportunity to participate in a similar event starting later this month.

From June 27 to July 6, more than 8,500 competitors from more than 70 countries will descend upon Birmingham to take part in the World Police and Fire Games. This Olympic-style competition is dedicated to first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, corrections officers and emergency dispatchers — both active and retired.

There will be a wide range of competitions — from traditional sports like basketball, softball and golf to others more specific to first responders, such as police motorcycle riding, the Ultimate Firefighter challenge and K-9 sports.

Here in Hoover, we are excited to host several of the competitions, including flag football, soccer, tennis and baseball, just to name a few. They’ll be held throughout our city at Spain Park High School, Veterans Park, the Inverness Disc Golf Park and the Hoover Met. We are thrilled to partner with Hoover City Schools, the city of Birmingham and other surrounding municipalities to represent the state of Alabama and to make this the best session of the World Police and Fire Games yet!

Here's where you can help — I ask that you come out and support these men and women as they give their all. The events are free, and with a few exceptions, most are open to the public. They’ll take place in family-friendly atmospheres and showcase teamwork, perseverance and inspiration. Most of all, it is a chance to honor those who do so much for us every day as they protect and serve us in their respective professional capacities. You can find much more information by going to bhm2025.com.

Our city continues to grow in the area of sports tourism, and this is yet another chance to share our Hoover hospitality. So, mark your calendars for June 27 when the events kick off and join us in welcoming the world to Hoover!