Hoover Mayor's Minute by Frank V. Brocato -- April 2025

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

When I began working as a young firefighter more than 40 years ago, our city was struggling to get its feet under it but was eager with vision and determination.

Getting to where we are today has been a team effort, and there’s one particular group I want to recognize that played a vital role — and is still playing a vital role — in our city’s success. It is with great admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hoover Service Club as it celebrates 50 years of dedicated service to our wonderful city.

For five decades, this exceptional organization has remained true to its name. Service is at the core of everything these women do. The Hoover Service Club has played a crucial role in helping those in need and supporting various initiatives that have enriched the lives of Hoover residents. From volunteer work to countless charitable contributions, the club has been a cornerstone of service and compassion in our city.

As a former firefighter-paramedic, I saw firsthand how the club rallied together to provide the Hoover Fire Department with a state-of-the-art communications device that allowed paramedics to transmit EKGs to a hospital physician — who in turn could prescribe medications to be given to the patient on the scene. This was a revolutionary tool at the time that allowed firefighters to provide lifesaving measures for thousands.

As mayor, I continue to see the Hoover Service Club work tirelessly to make a difference — often quietly behind the scenes — always with a focus on improving the lives of others. Whether through community projects, educational scholarships or fundraising efforts, its impact has been profound, setting an inspiring example for all.

I want to recognize and celebrate the members, past and present, whose dedication has shaped the club into what it is today. You have not only made Hoover a better place but also demonstrated the power of service to others. Your unwavering commitment is truly commendable.

As we look to the future, I am confident the club will continue to be a guiding light in our community. On behalf of the city of Hoover, congratulations again on reaching this remarkable milestone. Thank you for 50 years of outstanding service to our community. Here’s to many more years of making Hoover an even better place for all.

Frank Brocato

Mayor of Hoover