Nick's Notes: July 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Derzis Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis

As we celebrate Independence Day, I want to encourage everyone to join us for Hoover’s annual Fourth on the First celebration at the Hoover Met Complex. This year is especially meaningful as our nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, making this one of the most historic Independence Day celebrations of our lifetime.

In addition to entertainment, food and an enhanced fireworks show, we are excited to partner with Coca-Cola in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the most soda cans opened simultaneously before the fireworks begin. It will be a fun and uniquely American moment that reflects the patriotic spirit of our community. I hope you and your family will join us.

I also want to update residents on an important development involving one of Hoover’s most recognizable landmarks: the Riverchase Galleria. Recently, it was announced that the Galleria property is expected to be placed on the market for sale. I believe this represents one of the most significant economic development opportunities our city has seen in years and could be the catalyst for the transformational change Hoover has long sought.

Both the Galleria and Patton Creek remain critically important commercial assets to our city and our image. However, the city of Hoover does not own these properties, and over the years portions of both developments have been sold to multiple owners. While this creates a complex environment where the interests of multiple entities must align, the city has a clear vision and expectation for the future of both properties.

Retail has changed dramatically over the past two decades. The Galleria currently contains approximately 1.5 million square feet of retail space — more than today’s market demands. Future redevelopment must focus not simply on adding more retail, but on creating destinations that better reflect how people live, work, shop, dine and spend their leisure time today.

That means pursuing opportunities for entertainment, dining, recreation, hospitality, residential and other mixed-use development that can generate activity throughout the day and evening while creating long-term value for Hoover.

The City Council and I stand ready to work with future owners and development teams that share our commitment to creating something exceptional. But partnership works both ways. Future owners must be willing partners with the city and share our vision for transformational change.

You can be assured that your city leadership will not be passive observers. We will remain actively engaged, advocate for the community’s interests and work to ensure that the next chapter of the Galleria and Patton Creek reflects the strength, quality and promise of Hoover.