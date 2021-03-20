Mayor’s Minute: April 2021

By Frank V. Brocato

When I came into office in 2016, I had several major goals in mind. Some were easy to implement; others have taken more time. Increasing transparency into our daily affairs was one goal. I am pleased to announce another new measure that does just that.

For years, businesses have used a management tool called Key Performance Indicators. Now, the city of Hoover has implemented a Key Performance Indicator Dashboard. These indicators help us manage our daily, monthly and yearly activities. For example, tracking how many building permits we issue every month and every year. The KPI dashboard will help us make decisions about staffing and budgets, and it will take the guesswork out of where we are putting our resources.

The KPI Dashboard is on the city’s website under the Open Government tab at the bottom of the site. The information is displayed by department, and it is updated monthly. Both printable and PDF copies are available, and the digital dashboards are interactive.

Another major goal I had when I became mayor was to increase the diversity of our staff at City Hall. We have definitely made strides in this area, but I also believe we still have work to do. Part of that work took place last month when our department leaders, along with myself, attended diversity and inclusion training. We learned a lot about bias and stereotypes and how that can lead to discrimination. We also learned how small things, like extending the places where we post job opportunities, can bring about big changes. One of the things I celebrate most is Hoover’s immense diversity. And it is important to me that diversity is not just reflected where we live, but in where we work, too.

I hope our efforts are making a positive difference for you as a citizen. If I, or my staff, can be of any help, please do not hesitate to call my office.