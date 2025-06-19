Letter to the editor: Alabama Symphony Orchestra is forgotten musical treasure

× Expand Photo from Alabama Symphony Orchestra Facebook page The Alabama Symphony Orchestra performs a summer concert at Railroad Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

I have had a love of music all my life, yet I somehow overlooked one of Birmingham’s greatest musical treasures — the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

In my almost 50 years in Alabama, I never thought to engage with it. Like a precious heirloom tucked away in my nightstand drawer, it was always nearby, but I hadn’t recognized it. When I finally did, I was stunned by what I had been missing. Even if you are a music lover, there’s a good chance you, too, have overlooked what the ASO has to offer. You are missing out. Come and (re)discover it.

When I recently became involved with the ASO, I quickly realized how much I had underappreciated it. The talent, dedication and passion behind this orchestra are extraordinary. These musicians and staff work tirelessly to create truly remarkable experiences: live performances at an artistic level that seem like genuine miracles. Just think about it: 50 or more musicians working together in careful coordination to spontaneously create musical wonders right before your ears and eyes. They are instantaneous, unedited, unfiltered, organic, analog, live and in-person.

When you sit in that concert hall, the moment the conductor raises the baton, a charged anticipation fills the air. Then, the music! Strings swell around you, brass roars with majestic power, woodwinds weave intricate melodies, and percussion pulses with an energy you can feel in your chest. No recording, no speaker system, no computer can replicate the intensity, emotion and sonic impact of a live symphony orchestra. It’s something you don’t just hear; you feel.

Yet, for all its excellence, not as many people come to the symphony as it deserves. It’s true, changing habits have made it harder for live symphonic music to compete for attention. With all the social media distraction and online streaming, it could be that too few of you think of the ASO when planning a night out. Or maybe you have thought of the ASO but haven’t found sufficient reason to attend.

Well, today ASO concerts are easy, open and inviting. And ASO offers performances in an impressive range of genres. (The ability of the ASO to deliver such variety is yet another miracle). Imagine watching a Star Wars or Harry Potter movie while the orchestra plays the soundtrack live in real-time. Picture an evening filled with covers of the greatest hits of Aretha Franklin, Broadway, rock anthems from the ’80s or even hip-hop. And, of course, the ASO still wonderfully performs the timeless works of the great composers — music that has endured for generations because of its genius and broad appeal.

Beyond my amazement in the orchestra’s artistic craft, I woke up to the deeply moving truth that the ASO is a home-grown Birmingham, Alabama, institution — an asset that is precious and personal. I remember fondly attending symphony concerts on school field trips as a child. The ASO is that same incredible orchestra.

You might also be surprised at how much the ASO engages with every corner of the state through its efforts in music education. And local businesses use ASO events as a means to entertain and show the quality of our arts scene to their customers and prospects. The ASO is not some distant, impersonal entity; it is a fundamental part of our city, our state and our economy in obvious ways and ways less seen. The ASO is OUR symphony — YOUR symphony — worthy of your time and support

So how can you help? It’s simple. Buy a ticket. Attend a concert. Bring your friends and introduce your family to the magic of live symphonic music. If you want to make an even greater impact, consider making a donation. Every contribution helps sustain and propel this wonderous institution.

Imagine again that long-lost heirloom — a priceless ring tucked away with time. That’s what the ASO is for some of us: a forgotten treasure, waiting to be rediscovered. Now that you’ve found it, don’t let it sit untouched. Put it on. Experience it. Cherish it.

Douglas Croker, a Hoover resident, is a native of Birmingham and on the board of directors for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.