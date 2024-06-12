Letter to the editor: Hoover schools need less reliance on online tools

× Expand Henry Kirby

Greetings! I am an upcoming eighth grader at Bumpus Middle School, located in Hoover, Alabama. I am reaching out to inform you on a relevant issue within our school district.

Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Hoover City School system introduced an online learning platform called I-Ready. When we transitioned to remote learning in March 2020, I-Ready served as a valuable resource, bridging the gap caused by the absence of in-person education. Undoubtedly, during those unprecedented times, online tools became indispensable for delivering curriculum worldwide.

Fast forward four years post-pandemic, and while much of the world has resumed in-person education, the reliance on tools like I-Ready persists. Regrettably, instead of reverting to traditional teaching methods, many educators continue to lean heavily on these programs. This overreliance has become a concern, especially for students who lag in their studies by one to two years due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

It is imperative that educators adopt more innovative and engaging teaching approaches, moving away from excessive dependence on online tools. While acknowledging the necessity of incorporating digital content into the curriculum, I propose a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to I-Ready: IXL.

IXL offers a superior learning experience compared to I-Ready. Unlike I-Ready's rigid structure and limited flexibility, IXL empowers students to tailor their learning journey, fostering autonomy and engagement. With its diverse array of subjects and interactive features, IXL allows students to progress at their own pace while enjoying educational games and incentives.

Based on my research and feedback from peers, IXL emerges as the preferred choice for supplementing instructor-led education. Renowned as one of the finest online learning tools, IXL stands out for its effectiveness and appeal among students.

Therefore, I advocate for the replacement of I-Ready with IXL in Hoover City Schools. By embracing this change, we can optimize the learning experience for students and ensure they receive a well-rounded education.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Henry Kirby