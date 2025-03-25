Letter to the editor: DuBose makeup artist bill would empower women across state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Monika Hill Monika Hill

I’ve been a practicing, self-taught makeup artist since 2006. I am proud to stand with a coalition of beauty professionals supporting the passage of Alabama House Bill 341, sponsored by Rep. Susan DuBose, [R-Hoover,] which will exempt makeup artistry from the licensure requirement that is stifling growth in our industry. Having flexibility in my makeup career changed my life, and I know it will do the same for countless aspiring makeup artists in Alabama.

Currently, Alabama has the worst requirements in the country for makeup artists (tied only with Kansas), requiring 1,000 hours of training in a traditional esthetics school. For comparison,16 states don’t require a license at all, including Georgia and Mississippi.

This means thousands of dollars in costs on top of over six months of schooling on a service that is safe, widely practiced and so often self-taught or learned in other more affordable ways. As a mother with a full-time job, this path was never feasible for me, but my eagerness to learn and passion for makeup carried me forward.

Early on, I fell in love with the elegant and sophisticated look I could create through makeup artistry. The confidence I felt in artfully doing my makeup became an even greater joy when I was able to share that gift with others. The women in my community started to see my home studio as a cherished safe space, and I knew in my heart that I wanted to build on this feeling. In 2008, I started my family beauty business. Our mission is to empower people to be confident in their image by looking and feeling good, and that is what we’ve done for 15 years.

Thanks to a wide range of resources, both in person and online, I was able to professionalize my passion in the way that was best for my schedule and finances. I took many courses taught by other makeup artists, both licensed and unlicensed. Through these classes, I learned the techniques I was interested in, from runway looks to natural ones. I also learned the fundamentals of sanitation.

These classes cost me between $99 and $250 and ranged from two to eight hours. These and other incredible free resources have so much to offer both learning and practicing makeup artists, and they were pivotal to my path in operating my beauty business while working a full-time job and supporting my family.

In my case, attending esthetics school is not practical or necessary. It would be a huge waste of time and money. I already have the knowledge I need to be a successful makeup artist, and I know that my skills speak for themselves. And I don’t need to learn about electrolysis or light therapy because I don’t provide those services. But to get a license here, I would need to spend 1,000 hours in school learning what I already know or don’t need to know.

This stands true for so many makeup artists in our state today who are honing their skills outside of esthetics school. The current licensing requirements are outdated and don’t reflect how most makeup artists learn in our present day and age.

Exempting makeup artistry from Alabama’s licensure requirement would allow many hardworking women like me to legally pursue a rewarding career, whether they are working as full-time makeup artists or making additional income to support their families.

My experience has shown me that there are so many paths to success in this industry. The passage of House Bill 341 will empower aspiring makeup artists all over the state to find the path that suits them best.

Monika Hill

Birmingham