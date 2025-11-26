Hoover Sun December 2025 Preview: Newsmaker of the Year (Editor's Note)

× Expand File photo Jon Anderson

Choosing a Newsmaker of the Year isn’t always easy.

A lot of people grab headlines — some for outstanding accomplishments, others for missteps or controversy.

One strong contender for Hoover Newsmaker of the Year for 2025 was Abbie Stockard, a former Miss Hoover and Miss Alabama who won the Miss America crown in January. Another contender was Emma Terry, Miss Hoover 2025 who won Miss Alabama in June.

Other contenders included Bluff Park teacher Katie Collins (Alabama’s Teacher of the Year), fire Chief Clay Bentley (Alabama’s Fire Chief of the Year), Hoover High’s Jennifer Hogan (who retired as principal of the state’s largest high school), Kristi Sayers (who replaced Hogan), former Hoover CFO Jennifer Cornett (who led the city through a closely scrutinized financial review) and Loree Skelton (who won approval for a surgery center in Stadium Trace Village).

But it was clear the person who shook things up most this year was Nick Derzis, who after being police chief for 20 years set his badge down and put on the mayor’s hat after defeating two-term incumbent Frank Brocato.

I hope you enjoy our cover story on Derzis.