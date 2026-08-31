Editor's Note: September 2026

There is something particularly serene about both the before and after of a football game.

Now that football season has arrived, it takes me back to that place of anticipation, walking up to a football stadium before the big game. The band is playing, the players warming up, the energy building. No one knows what is about to unfold on that field.

The game itself is great — it’s what we all truly came to see and witness ourselves. But I also find such peace in the aftermath. The bleachers cleared, the dust settled, the quiet of night descending upon the gridiron.

I call it a happy place. And it’s that time of year.

I hope you were able to find this year’s Under the Lights magazine around town. If not, and you would like one, send me an email at kparmley@starnesmedia.com. Enjoy this month’s edition of the paper as well!