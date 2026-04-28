Editor's Note: May 2026

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The United Methodist Church last year made a difficult decision to shut down Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, which was experiencing declining membership.

But now the church campus has been turned over to Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood to use as a Hoover branch of its congregation. Emily Reed, one of our regular contributors, shares in a cover story this month how church leaders are bringing in a familiar face in Hoover to lead the new congregation.

It will be interesting to see if new pastor Jack Hinnen can help spark new life. That part of Hoover certainly is not in decline. New houses are being built every day in the immediate and nearby areas, so the number of households is growing. The question is whether the new church aligns with the community and can do an effective job of reaching out.

I hope you also enjoy reading this month about Hoover’s reductions in crime and previews of some of the biggest events of the year: the Regions Tradition and SEC Baseball Tournament.

Have a happy spring!