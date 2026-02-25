Editor's Note: Preview of the March 2026 Hoover Sun

× Expand Jon Anderson Jon Anderson Jon Anderson

Twenty years ago, when I was the Hoover editor for The Birmingham News, I wrote a column about the 10 most powerful people in Hoover.

As you might expect, the list was heavy with politicians and people in city government, but one of the 10 who came from the community at large was Hunter Street Baptist Church’s Buddy Gray.

“As senior pastor of the 7,500-member Hunter Street Baptist Church for 20 years, Gray has tremendous sway over thousands of people. And his power source is the Ultimate Authority,” I wrote then.

Twenty years later, Gray now has 40 years at Hunter Street under his belt, and he’s ready to retire as pastor. One of our contributing writers, Emily Reed, sat down with Gray as he prepares to exit the pulpit this summer. I hope you enjoy her cover story on Gray.

There are so many people who are thankful that Gray said yes to the call to serve the Lord and the congregation at Hunter Street. He has made quite a mark, and I wish him well as he moves into another phase of ministry.