Editor's Note: February 2026

As someone who ran track and cross-country in high school, I have a great appreciation for the sport of running.

I know the commitment and drive it takes to be successful at it. For some people, success may be using running simply as a way to be healthy — consistently getting out there on the road or on the treadmill to get in better shape and live a healthy lifestyle. It may mean completing their first 5K, first 10K, first half marathon or first marathon.

Others, like Bumpus Middle School’s Reese Gonzalez, take it to another level and are thriving at the top levels of competition. In our February cover story, Emily Reed introduces us to Gonzalez and her extraordinary feat of winning a high school cross-country championship as a middle schooler.

Gonzalez appears to be a natural at the sport, but as her coach, Ben Vick, points out, it’s a beautiful thing when you find someone who has both talent and drive. That’s what makes champions. I look forward to seeing Gonzalez make the most of her opportunities in the years ahead.