Editor's Note April 2021: Hoover events make a comeback

× Expand Photo by Anne Dawson A crowd enjoys Celebrate Hoover Day 2019.

Events in the city of Hoover have been few and far between over the past year as one event after another got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to the Regions Tradition golf tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club and Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, organizers decided it was more prudent to call off the gatherings last year.

But now, with more people being vaccinated and social distancing and mask protocols better understood, more event organizers say they feel more confident in their ability to plan an event in a manner that it’s safe for people to get together.

Several of those events are featured in the April edition of the Hoover Sun. Three of them — Celebrate Hoover Day, the Aldridge Gardens spring plant sale and the Denim & Dining fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation — were canceled altogether last year.

Another one, the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale-Harris organized by Southeastern Diabetes Education Services, was held virtually last year, and a fifth — the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Day — was postponed from April til August.

Organizers of the events say they will continue to encourage people to practice social distancing and wear masks as long as such practices are recommended or required by state health officials.

But it’s nice to start getting back to a little semblance of normal.