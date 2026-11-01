Zoning plan submitted for 331 acres in west Hoover

× Expand Master conceptual plan by Nequette Architecture and Design. This 331-acre site between Blackridge and South Shades Crest Road is proposed to be a multi-use development known as Collier Valley and would contain up to 331 homes and 150,000 square feet of commercial space, plus up to 135 hotel rooms.

Signature Homes has presented the development plan for its next big community in western Hoover, and the proposal is slated to be considered by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 2.

Expand Map courtesy of Nequette Architecture and Design; adjusted by Hoover Sun. The 331-acre Collier Valley site (in brown) sits between Blackridge and South Shades Crest Road, with a proposed road (yellow) connecting to the planned I-459 Exit 9 interchange.

The community is being called Collier Valley and includes 331 acres between the Blackridge community and South Shades Crest Road. It touches several communities along South Shades Crest, including Southpointe, Shades Pointe, Rushing Park, Canyon Cove and Shades Run.

Signature Homes is proposing to put up to 331 residential units on the land, including single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily units over retail businesses. The plan also includes up to 150,000 square feet of commercial buildings, plus potentially up to 135 hotel rooms.

No mixed-use building would be allowed to have more than 40 multifamily units in it, according to the development plan submitted to the city.

Each residential unit would be subject to a “special school fee” of $3,000 per lot, to be collected when the building permit is issued.

At least 30% of the acreage would be maintained as permanent “open space,” but required tree areas per lot may be accommodated within the common areas or rights of way.

There would be no minimum lot sizes, lot widths, frontages or setbacks required for any buildings in the property, but the maximum height on the property would be six stories. No greenbelts or buffers would be required for any of the property.

There would have to be at least two parking spaces per residential unit, excluding age-restricted multifamily units and any assisted living buildings, which would have to have at least one parking space per unit.

Hotels would have to have at least one parking space for each room or suite providing living accommodations, and commercial buildings would have to have at least four parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area.

LAND USES

Expand Map by Nequette Architecture & Design. This map shows the pedestrian circulation plan for the Collier Valley development between Blackridge and South Shades Crest Road, including streets, sidewalks, an existing paved trail, new multi-use paths and a pedestrian bridge.

While specific businesses or types of land uses are not delineated for particular parts of the property, there is a long list of potential uses that would be automatically allowed.

Those include hotels, churches, libraries, outdoor recreation areas, public entertainment venues, public buildings, schools, restaurants, retail businesses, building supply stores, convenience stores, gas stations, live entertainment centers, offices, self-service storage facilities, movie theaters, shopping centers, veterinary clinics without outside kennels, breweries, bottling plants, department stores, pharmacies, fitness centers, grocery stores, garden centers, radio and TV stations, recreation/amusement businesses, car washes, farm machinery and supply sales, light industrial businesses associated with medical, technology, computer, chemical or drug research, and warehouses that are part of office or retail operations.

Other types of land uses that would require conditional use approval (an extra vote by the City Council) would include golf courses, private entertainment venues, private clubs, building supply stores with outside storage, alcohol sales, drive-through or drive-up restaurants, automotive repair shops, hospitals, contractor yards, heavy equipment sales and service, highway maintenance yards and buildings, other warehouses, liquid storage tanks, sewage treatment facilities, and other types of light industrial businesses.

SCHOOL SITE

The conceptual master plan reflects a 25-acre school site in the northern portion of the property. If the Hoover Board of Education determines a need for a school site, Signature Homes will prepare a graded 25-acre site within Collier Valley and convey it to the school board. The school site would be available to the Board of Education for four years from the approval date of the development plan. If the school board doesn’t take advantage of the land offer within four years, the developer’s obligation to prepare the land for a school will be eliminated.

In conjunction with the Collier Valley plan, Signature Homes also has proposed an amendment to the development plan for the Everlee community off Alabama 150 that would remove the requirement for Signature Homes to provide a school site in Everlee.

This is being done at the request of the Hoover school system because, as school officials further evaluated their options, it was determined that Everlee may not be the best location for an elementary school, Signature Homes co-founder and CEO Jonathan Belcher said.

“They thought this location [Collier Valley] was much better suited,” Belcher said. “We’re trying to accommodate the school system.”

School officials only have six more months to begin construction of a school in Everlee before losing a right to the land that was set aside there. The new plan for Collier Valley would give the school system four more years to begin work on a school if the school board decided for sure to build one there.

As for the 25 acres in Everlee, Signature Homes would be able to develop it for other uses but would not be granted any additional residential housing units in Everlee.

ROAD PLANS

Another key element of the Collier Valley development is the road plan. Signature Homes is proposing to build a new road leading from Blackridge Parkway and connecting with South Shades Crest Road and leading to the new Exit 9 interchange on Interstate 459 near South Shades Crest Road.

If completed, this “spine road” would provide a new way for traffic to get out of Blackridge that bypasses the rest of Trace Crossings. It also would provide an alternate route for some of the traffic going to and from Helena because Blackridge Parkway connects with Shelby County 52 (Morgan Road), which leads to Helena and Alabaster.

Signature Homes also is prepared to build a “connector road” to Stadium Trace Parkway to help pull more traffic out of Trace Crossings so less traffic would go north on Stadium Trace Parkway to John Hawkins Parkway.

The two-lane spine road, which would be an extension of Blackridge Parkway, would have an 80-foot-wide right of way and may have additional lanes as needed at the intersection with South Shades Crest Road, according to Signature Homes’ proposed development plan.

The connector road to Stadium Trace Parkway would be called Collier Drive and would have a right of way at least 50 feet wide.

One caveat is that Signature Homes already has constructed two bridges over CSX railroad tracks to get to the Blackridge development and is not willing to pay for another bridge to cross the railroad. Funding for that bridge crossing has not yet been identified, Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said.

The total cost of the portion of the roads that Signature Homes plans to build is expected to be at least $20 million, and Signature Homes in recent weeks has secured the second of two mine reclamation grants to help cover some of that cost, Belcher said.

Part of this property sits on an old coal mine that dates back to the late 1800s, Belcher said. Signature Homes will be cleaning up and reshaping the remnants of the coal mine so that the land can safely support new development, he said.

No sidewalk will be required on either side of the spine road as long as there is a 10-foot-wide or wider multiuse path on at least one side of the spine road that parallels the spine road or along South Shades Crest Road. Signature Homes is prepared to build that 10-foot-wide multiuse path, using an existing emergency road formerly known as the Brock’s Gap Gun Club road, Belcher has said.

The new spine road is expected to cross the historic Brock’s Gap cut railbed, considered by history buffs to be a treasure worth saving, but Belcher has said the plan is to make the bypass road cross the cut at a point that minimizes the impact and saves the majority of the cut.

About 162 acres of the Collier Valley development is being pulled out of the Blackridge development. The other 169 acres includes 102 acres that Signature Homes bought from the Brock’s Gap Gun Club in October 2023 for $6.5 million.

Martin in mid-October said city staff were still reviewing the proposed Collier Valley development plan and would be making a recommendation to the zoning board on Nov. 2. If approved by the zoning board, the development plan would move forward to the Hoover City Council for consideration.