Zoning board recommends change for acre in Riverchase Office Park

Harbert Corp. is asking the city of Hoover to rezone about 1 acre of a 7.5-acre site at 900 Concourse Parkway in the Riverchase Office Park from planned industrial use to planned office use.
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended a zoning change for a 1-acre parcel in the Riverchase Office Park to make way for a potential new tenant.
Harbert Corp. owns 7.5 vacant acres at 900 Concourse Parkway, off Riverchase Parkway East, between the ABC 33/40 television station and Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel and has a potential buyer for the property, City Planner Mac Martin said.
Zoning for the property currently is split, with about 6.5 acres zoned for planned office use and 1 acre zoned for planned industrial use, Martin said. Martin recommended Harbert Corp. have all of the property zoned for planned office use before proceeding with plans.
The zoning board agreed with the request to have all 7.5 acres zoned for planned office use, and the matter now goes to the Hoover City Council for its consideration.
Wade Lowery, an engineer with Engineering Design Group representing Harbert Corp., declined to say who the potential buyer of the land is, but Martin said it was his understanding that the potential desired use of the property would be for a community center. That would require additional approval from the city in the form of a “conditional use” request for a planned office zone, Martin said.
In other business Tuesday night, the Hoover planning commission:
- Delayed consideration of a request to relocate the Islamic Academy of Alabama from Homewood to Meadow Brook Corporate Park for another month until the zoning board’s Dec. 1 meeting. That request involved putting both a school and a community center in that corporate park but has been met by opposition.
- Approved preliminary plans for 67 residential lots and three common areas in phase 16 of The Preserve on the north side of Preserve Parkway near Hoover Fire Station No. 2.
- Approved final plans for 53 residential lots and three common areas in phase 4C of the Everlee community, located at the end of Oakdell Road.
- Approved a request to turn one lot into three residential lots at 2448 International Park Place in the Cahaba Forest Preserve.
- Approved a request to create two residential lots from one lot at 397 Cambo Lane in a community just north of the Moss Rock Preserve nature park.
- Delayed consideration of a request to create two commercial lots and one common area from 13.7 acres at the south end of Blackridge Parkway.