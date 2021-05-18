World Games organizers to speak at May Hoover chamber luncheon

× Expand Photos courtesy of The World Games Alabama Sports Council Chairman Nick Sellers and Kathy Boswell, vice president of community engagement for the 2022 World Games

The chairman of the Alabama Sports Council and an executive for the 2022 World Games are scheduled to speak to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce this Thursday.

Alabama Sports Council Chairman Nick Sellers and Kathy Boswell, the vice president of community engagement for the 2022 World Games, are expected to talk about the games coming to the Birmingham-Hoover metro area in the summer of 2022.

The softball competitions are slated to take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 8-13 of next year, and softball is expected to be the most attended event in the World Games, other than the opening and closing ceremonies, Sellers said. It should draw up to 100,000 people over five days, while the total attendance for all games is expected to be in excess of 500,000, he said.

This week’s talk by Sellers and Boswell is scheduled for the chamber’s luncheon at noon on Thursday at the Hoover Country Club. The cost to attend the luncheon is $25, and the deadline to make reservations is 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reservations can be made through the chamber’s website or by calling 205-988-5672.

Networking for the luncheon is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.