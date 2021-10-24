Working smarter, not just harder

Hoover Police Department trains to safely interact with specific populations

Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover Police Department Sgt. Reggie Parker, the new mental health coordinator for the city of Hoover, speaks about the importance of active listening when law enforcement officers are working cases during the de-escalation training portion of the 2021 Arello Regulatory Investigations seminar Oct. 7 at Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

Training for police officers in 2021 is about much more than just how to investigate a crime, make an arrest or shoot a gun.

The Hoover Police Department this year has taken on a wider array of training that includes how to be understanding of different cultures, how to help veterans who may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and how to help people with sensory overload or mental health issues.

For the past several years, the department has provided officers with special training on how to de-escalate crisis situations and work with those who have mental health problems, but training efforts have been expanded this year even further, Capt. Keith Czeskleba said.

“We’re trying to take a smarter and educated approach to these things,” Czeskleba said. “Police officers are not mental health counselors. We’re not doctors. We’re not medical professionals. However, when someone calls 911 about someone who’s experiencing some type of mental health episode, the police are who is going to come first.

“We’re going to equip our people with the best training and equipment necessary to make that interaction safe for everyone that’s involved with it,” whether that be the person in crisis, the person calling for help, officers responding to the call or bystanders, Czeskleba said.

Reggie Parker, who has served as a Hoover police officer the past 27 years, went back to school to become a licensed professional counselor and has led the mental health crisis intervention and de-escalation training for Hoover police in recent years. In October, Parker shifted into a newly created job of mental health coordinator for all city employees. He’ll continue training Hoover police but now will expand his efforts across all city departments.

Parker said in his past training with Hoover police, he has focused on helping officers develop active listening skills to help de-escalate tense situations.

“A lot of times, people, when they’re listening to an individual, they listen to respond instead of listening to understand,” Parker said. “We have to be able to listen well. … When people feel like they’re listened to, it helps them in resolving the situation themselves.”

He teaches officers how to have an effective pause in the conversation, how to repeat information back to make sure they understand what the other person is saying and the importance of maintaining a calm voice, he said.

He looks forward to working with the Fire Department, telecommunicators and other city departments, he said.

× Expand A sensory inclusive bag put together by KultureCity included fidget toys, headphones and a card with pictures that correspond to needs. KultureCity aims to help communities become more accepting and inclusive for people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer’s.

Racial Intelligence Training

In April and September of this year, Czeskleba led two groups of officers through a Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement course.

One part of that daylong training teaches officers how to work with people who are different from them, whether from a different race, sex, religion or background, Czeskleba said.

But the training was about much more than race, he said. A large part of it dealt with emotional intelligence, self-awareness and social intelligence. It’s designed to teach officers how to recognize their mental state before they come to work and how not to let their personal beliefs and circumstances impact the way they approach their job.

That could mean recognizing any potential implicit biases they have, not letting personal problems affect their interactions as police officers and not letting a difficult call impact how they react to someone else on the next call, Czeskleba said.

“When you are lacking emotional self-awareness, that sometimes can cloud your judgment and make you make poor decisions,” he said.

If you’re emotionally self-aware, it helps you keep your emotions in check even if the emotions of the people with whom you are dealing aren’t in check, he said.

The training is designed to help officers perform self-assessments and learn to ask for help when they’re not OK, as well as how to recognize if a partner or fellow officer is not OK and help keep them from making bad decisions, Czeskleba said.

As of early October, almost 30 officers had gone through that training, but over time, all Hoover officers will go through it, he said.

PTSD, mental illness

In August, Hoover police had a larger group training session dealing with PTSD, suicide prevention, mental disorders and homelessness.

That training was led by representatives from the Birmingham VA Health Care System, Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and One Roof, an organization that seeks to end homelessness in central Alabama.

The focus of that training was to help officers recognize when people may be dealing with these issues, how to respond and how to help connect people with agencies that can help them in the longer term, Czeskleba said.

This kind of training proved beneficial in recent months when Hoover police responded to a suicidal male who claimed to have access to a weapon at his home, Czeskleba said. An officer who was extensively trained as a negotiator was able to get the other people out of the house safely and talked the man out of the house without anyone getting hurt, and the Hoover Fire Department took the man to the hospital to seek further treatment, he said.

“Mental health crises are medical episodes,” Czeskleba said. “Being able to recognize that to get the person appropriate care is important.”

Autism, sensory needs

The city of Hoover also has been working with KultureCity, an organization that aims to help communities become more accepting and inclusive for people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more.

The group’s primary focus began with training of employees at entertainment and social venues across the United States but has expanded to include law enforcement officers and other first responders.

In August, KultureCity launched training with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, including state troopers, special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, communication officers and all personnel within ALEA’s driver’s license division.

All of ALEA’s sworn officers have now been trained on how to more effectively handle situations that involve someone with sensory needs or those with invisible disabilities.

“Individuals with sensory issues have often been misdiagnosed or received delayed assistance due to the lack of understanding of their sensory issues,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press conference. “I’m proud ALEA took the initiative to train all sworn officers to be aware of and properly identify those with invisible disabilities. KultureCity training goes hand in hand with my administration’s goal to make mental health a priority and provide critical support to those that need it the most.”

Other nearby jurisdictions whose employees are receiving training include Hoover, Alabaster, Birmingham, Calera, Helena, Homewood, Pelham, Vestavia Hills.

Czeskleba said there are a lot of people in society today dealing with sensory overload, whether from autism or some other special situation. They may have trouble dealing with sirens or flashing lights, or they may have trouble making eye contact with other people.

The training helps officers identify such problems and, for example, not necessarily consider a lack of eye contact as a sign of someone not listening or being disrespectful.

KultureCity provides law enforcement agencies, businesses and other venues with sensory bags that contain tools to help people with sensory needs.

The bags contain items such as noise canceling headphones that can be modified to fit either adults or children; three types of fidget tools with different textures and touches that can be used to keep individuals calm; and a visual thermometer board that gives people who have trouble communicating a way to show how they are feeling.

“We want to be able to serve everybody in their time of need,” Czeskleba said. “We’re all different, and we all have different needs. We want to provide our people with all the training and equipment necessary to be able to serve the people in the best way we can, and that includes serving everybody.”

– Leah Ingram Eagle contributed to this story.