Women in business invited to Hoover Chamber coffee networking event

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's Women's Business and Leadership Council will host its monthly Coffee and Networking event on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Still Studios and will be held at 1031 Brocks Gap Parkway, Suite 177.

The free event brings together women from across the Hoover area for an hour of networking, conversation and professional relationship-building. Organizers say the council is dedicated to strengthening the local business community through connection, mentorship and leadership.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and meet fellow business owners, professionals and community leaders in an informal setting.

Admission is free and open to all.