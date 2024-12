× Expand Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos

The 2024 Birmingham Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market will be held this weekend at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

In past years, vendors have been selling food, drinks, jewelry, toys, handmade crafts, home decor, clothing, art, educational products, wellness products, wigs, real estate and photography services and more.