Where to enjoy Fourth of July celebrations

× Expand Staff photo This year’s Freedom Fest will be held at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 1.

As the country gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary, residents can enjoy several events happening in and around the area. Check out some of the upcoming local Fourth of July events perfect for the whole family.

FREEDOM FEST

Held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on July 1 at 9 p.m., this annual Independence Day fireworks show will be larger than in previous years for the nation’s birthday. There will be about 250 more fireworks shells than in the past, and the show will feature a birthday barrage at the beginning and a new red, white and blue scene before the finale.

The fireworks will be shot from behind the outfield at the Hoover Met, creating a show with multiple viewpoints. People can watch the fireworks show by parking in surrounding parking lots at the Met or at nearby locations like The Village at Brock’s Gap or The Grove shopping centers.

HOOVER COUNTRY CLUB

The Hoover Country Club holds a private fireworks show for its club members and their guests each year on July 3 at 9 p.m. People also gather on surrounding streets and at Star Lake to view the show, which is shot from the golf course driving range behind the clubhouse and typically lasts 10 to 15 minutes. In the Green Valley community, the Hoover Country Club also has other activities for club members and their guests to enjoy during the day.

SWEET HOME 250 CELEBRATION AT AMERICAN VILLAGE MONTEVALLO

Enjoy a patriotic event for the whole family at the two-day Sweet Home 250 celebration at American Village in Montevallo. From live music to historical reenactments, Sweet Home 250 brings the country’s past to life during the event on July 3-4.

The event will feature 18 Alabama musical artists across both days, including Taylor Hicks, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chuck Leavell, Myles Morgan, Roman Street, Act of Congress and many more. A lineup of acclaimed authors, historians and storytellers will share more than 100 stories that helped shape the nation.

There will be children’s activities such as a stunt dog show, up-close encounters with birds, puppet show with patriotic storytelling, interactive reenactment of Paul Revere’s ride and colonial games. Attendees can also enjoy celebrity chef demos, enter food-eating contests, see historical interpretations and watch fireworks. For more information or to purchase tickets to this 250th celebration, visit SweetHome250.com.

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN

As the state’s largest fireworks show, Thunder on the Mountain will light up the sky around Birmingham July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The illuminating sights can be seen from multiple vantage points across Birmingham and Homewood — or directly at Vulcan Park and Museum on Red Mountain.

Parking at Red Mountain is available, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early or use a ride-share option. Some roads near Vulcan Park and Museum will close early to prepare for the show. Several local radio stations will be synced to the show’s playlist to pair the patriotic tunes to the visual celebration.