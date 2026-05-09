What to know about Senate, House candidates on primary ballot

× Expand Staff photo. Voters will head to the polls May 19 for the state primary elections, with competitive races in State Senate Districts 15 and 16 and House District 45 and 48 on the ballot. Voters will head to the polls May 19 for the state primary elections, with competitive races in State Senate Districts 15 and 16 and House District 45 and 48 on the ballot.

As residents prepare to head to the polls, they can get a glimpse at the experience of the candidates in each district. Here’s a rundown of who is running for Alabama State Senate Districts 15 and 16, as well as Alabama House of Representatives Districts 45 and 48, during the Alabama primary elections on May 19.

Alabama State Senate District 15

After teaching in public schools and working as a pharmacist, Scott Ortis founded Solutions Infusion Therapy in 2003. He also established Sid Strong Foundation to support pediatric cancer research following the death of his son, Sid.

Dan Roberts was elected to District 15 in 2018 and is seeking his third term. He currently chairs the contract review committee and the Shelby County local legislation committee. He previously founded a real estate sales and development firm in Birmingham.

Alabama State Senate District 16

A former Alabama football player, Nate Carlson is the co-founder and COO of Real and Rosemary and Caveat Coffee. He also serves as entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and volunteers with the 1st & Ten Club of Alabama and the Saban Legacy Fund.

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner is currently serving his eighth term in the Senate for District 16, after serving in the House of Representatives from 1966 to 1983. He served as Senate Majority Leader from 2010 to 2014 and has the longest record of service of any legislator in the history of Alabama.

Alabama House of Representatives District 45

John Dawson has been in the political arena for 15 years and says he’s running to inspire others. He previously ran for mayor of Leeds. He also has working relationships with the members of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce.

Serving her first term as state representative, Susan DuBose, Republican, is seeking re-election for District 45. Her previous experience includes working in a bank and serving as president of the Republican Women of North Shelby County, and she is still on the executive committee of the Shelby County Republican Party.

Alabama House of Representatives District 48

Jim Carns took office in 2011 and is running for re-election. He’s also served as president pro tempore of the Jefferson County Commission, member of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama and member of the National Conference of Republican County Officials.

Lloyd Peeples served as first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He began his career in public service in 2003 as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He has also held leadership roles such as deputy chief, civil/criminal health care fraud coordinator and chief of the criminal division.

A lifelong resident of District 48, William Wentowski is co-owner of BTS Technologies in Homewood and a past president of the Shades Valley Rotary Club. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in business administration with a focus on international business.