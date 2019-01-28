Hoover City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat of snow, dangerous travel conditions

× Expand Graphic from National Weather Service snow forecast 1-28-19 5am As of 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2019, the National Weather Service was expecting 2 to 3 inches of snow in central Alabama between midnight and noon Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Hoover public schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 29, due to the threat of inclement weather, school officials said today.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 3 inches of snow across central Alabama Tuesday between midnight and noon, as well as potentially dangerous travel conditions because temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

The snow should start moving into Jefferson and Shelby counties between 3 and 8 a.m., the weather service said. While snow may fall for only one to three hours at a given location, it could be heavy at times, forecasters said.

All schools and offices operated by Hoover City Schools will be closed Tuesday, and all after-school events, including athletic games and extracurricular activities, also are canceled Tuesday.

School officials said they will monitor the weather Tuesday to determine if any closures or school start delays will be necessary Wednesday. Parents will be notified of any closures or delays through the school system’s rapid notification system, the school system website and social media.