Hoover city facilities to close Tuesday due to potential road hazards

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Public Library sign A sign welcomes people to the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama.

The city of Hoover on Tuesday will be closing all city facilities, except essential emergency operations, due to the snow and hazardous road conditions expected to hit central Alabama Tuesday morning, spokeswoman Melanie Posey said this afternoon.

That includes the Hoover City Hall, Hoover Public Library, Hoover Recreation Center, Hoover Senior Center, Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Aldridge Gardens and the public portions of the Hoover Public Safety Center.

City officials will be monitoring weather conditions Tuesday to determine if any closures or delayed openings are necessary Wednesday, Posey said.

Hoover City Schools also are closed Tuesday.

And the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has suspended all bus service Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 3 inches of snow across central Alabama Tuesday between midnight and noon, as well as potentially dangerous travel conditions because temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

The snow should start moving into Jefferson and Shelby counties between 3 and 8 a.m., the weather service said. While snow may fall for only one to three hours at a given location, it could be heavy at times, forecasters said.