Wayne Richardson, Hoover’s longest serving principal, retires

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Wayne Richardson describes a photo of himself to Anna Gray Koch and Olivia Hoffman, fifth grade teachers at Deer Valley Elementary, during his retirement party March 8 at the school. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Wayne Richardson speaks with his wife, Lisa, left, and Ami Weems, a former assistant principal with Richardson who now is principal at Bluff Park Elementary, during his retirement party March 8 at Deer Valley Elementary School. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Bluff Park Assistant Principal Chelsea Bayko leaves her congratulations for Richardson on a poster. Prev Next

The Hoover school system is saying goodbye to its longest-serving principal as Deer Valley Elementary Principal Wayne Richardson steps into retirement.

Richardson’s last day was scheduled for March 31, capping off a 34-year career in education, all in Hoover City Schools.

He is the only principal Deer Valley Elementary School has had since it opened in 2001, and faculty members said they are going to miss him greatly.

“He is the most awesome principal,” said Anna Gray Koch, who has taught fifth grade at Deer Valley for five years.

Koch was in the first grade at Deer Valley when the school opened and came back to teach there after she graduated from Auburn University. She said Richardson and former Deer Valley Assistant Principal Ami Weems are the reasons she wanted to come to Deer Valley. Plus, her mom is an aide there.

“I knew I wanted to work somewhere like the community I grew up in,” Koch said.

“Richardson just has a way with people,” she said. “You know when you’re talking to him that he loves you, even when he doesn’t agree with you, he listens to you and your viewpoint.”

Richardson is known for writing notes of encouragement on yellow paper to his teachers after reviewing them.

“Even if it was the worst lesson that you’ve ever taught, he’ll find something good about it,” Koch said. “He is just the best person ever. He cares about you as a person and you as a teacher. He genuinely wants to know what’s happening in your life.”

The personal touch

He is also passionate about knowing the students, teachers said.

The first year Deer Valley Elementary opened, Richardson got the yearbook from South Shades Crest Elementary School and memorized the names of all the students who would be transferring to Deer Valley, said Penni Koch, Anna Gray Koch’s mother, who was in the Parent Teacher Organization at the time and has spent at least a decade as an aide at the school.

And Richardson has continued that effort to know the students.

“Wayne makes a point every year to make sure he knows every kid’s name in the whole school,” said Samantha Seymour, a former Deer Valley teacher who now is the math coach at Greystone Elementary. “There is something special about Wayne. Sometimes it’s hard to put your finger on it.”

People ask her all the time what makes Deer Valley so special, and “it definitely is the leader,” she said. “It’s Wayne. He makes each person feel special. He might have so many teachers here, but it’s like you’re the most important person at that time — whoever he’s talking to. Wayne always takes time to talk, even through personal things.”

Seymour said Richardson always makes time for the students. “When he goes into a classroom, he sits down at a desk just like he’s another student in the class, and he takes time to play games with the kids. He can be a great disciplinarian, but he can also be a great friend. He’s so amazing.”

He also has earned the respect of the teachers because of who he is as a person — his kindness and generosity, Seymour said.

“I respect Wayne, and I wanted to do well for him. I didn’t want to let him down,” she said. “He would go out of his way to make you feel special, but he would also take the time if he needed to correct something as well. He doesn’t avoid confrontation. He wants the school to be the best it can be. He wants the teachers to be the best they can be and for students to be the best they can be. He pushes them to be their best. Sometimes that can be difficult.”

Leaving a legacy

Weems, who worked 10 years as a physical education teacher at Deer Valley and seven years as an assistant principal there before being named principal at Bluff Park, said Richardson definitely is leaving a legacy in Hoover City Schools.

There are many people in leadership positions throughout the district who have served under Richardson at some point in time.

Those include Weems, Brock’s Gap Intermediate Principal Scott Mitchell, Green Valley Elementary Principal Amy Gregory, Bumpus Middle School Principal Donna Burke, Green Valley Assistant Principal Shonteria Culpepper, Trace Crossings Elementary Assistant Principal Becky Edwards, Green Valley reading coach Alisha Chiaramonte, Trace Crossings reading coach Susan Ottinger, Greystone math coach Samantha Seymour and Shades Mountain Elementary reading coach Portia Key.

Deer Valley’s most recent assistant principal, Nicole Stokes, recently was selected to replace Richardson there.

Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson even served as an administrative intern under Richardson when Richardson was an assistant principal at Berry Middle School, and Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins was a young teacher at Berry when Richardson was there.

Jan Curtis, another former Deer Valley teacher, is now principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School in the Shelby County system.

Superintendent Dee Fowler praised Richardson for being an outstanding mentor to so many educators over the years.

Weems said it all comes back to Richardson’s leadership style, which is a shared leadership style.

‘He consistently feeds into his teachers and provides them an opportunity to step up if that’s something they’re wanting to do,” she said.

Richardson said he gets a lot of credit for hiring well, and he does believe he has hired well, but he also has made mistakes and had to learn from those mistakes.

“I think the key is basically finding people who are passionate, who want to take the lead,” Richardson said. “We want people that are really focused on making a difference.”

When he interviews people for jobs, he often will ask them to identify a student they know they have impacted and asks what they hope that student will say about them in 20 years.

“It doesn’t eliminate them if they don’t cry, but it helps them a lot if they do,” he said. “You can feel the passion in the room. That to me is the secret sauce.”

Richardson said he also tries to give teachers and others the breadth to be leaders in their own areas. The librarian at Deer Valley, Raquel Lieber, does an amazing job and takes a lot of initiative, he said.

He recalls walking by the library one day and noticing all the carpet had been pulled up and was being replaced, much to his surprise. He wished she had told him about it in advance, but “having the authority to do that creates people that are taking leadership,” he said. “They own their little areas.”

The faculty and staff at Deer Valley hold each other accountable, not by looking over each others’ shoulders, but by inspiring one another to be better, Richardson said.

Richardson said he hasn’t focused a lot on social media to promote the good things happening at the school.

“Your best PR is word of mouth, and it’s earned one child at a time, one parent at a time,” he said. There is nothing that can replace that. When you care about people and you show them, it’s just very authentic, and it’s very from the heart. I think we all see that our purpose here is to serve people.”

Character education

Richardson got his start as a fifth and sixth grade teacher at Green Valley Elementary and was chosen as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year in 1992. He spent a year as an enrichment teacher and administrative assistant at Gwin Elementary and was named assistant principal at Rocky Ridge for four years.

The district then eliminated assistant principals at the elementary level, and Richardson spent two years as an assistant principal at Berry Middle School before being selected as the first principal at Deer Valley.

There aren’t a lot of men in elementary education, but Richardson said he felt called to work with young students. He himself was a victim of bullying and harassment in middle school, and he witnessed a lot of that when he worked in middle schools, he said.

His goal has been to better teach children when they are young how to be kind and supportive of one another, and hopefully that will stick with them as they get older, he said. He also wants to improve the way students look at themselves and help them see they can do more than they think they can, he said.

“When you find yourself and what gives you the ultimate joy, you’ve got to just embrace that,” he said.

Richardson said he has loved his time at Deer Valley, and it has played a huge role in his life. He got engaged in the school courtyard, got married in the gym, and his kids went to Deer Valley.

Leaving the school is “kind of like an amputation,” but he’s been in education so long that there comes a point where it makes more financial sense to leave, he said. He almost left three years ago, but when Weems left to go to Bluff Park, he decided to stick around three more years to give Stokes a chance to be eligible for the Deer Valley principal job, he said.

He believes she and the staff will take the school to the next level, he said.

Richardson said the best memories for him at Deer Valley have been the relationships he has built and having the opportunity to be a blessing and to be blessed by others.

One of his favorite things has been seeing students and teachers do benevolent acts, such as when a young student named Lauren Boyd organized a beauty pageant featuring the teachers to raise money for cancer research after her teacher got cancer, or when students show great empathy and patience with a fellow student who struggles with severe behavior issues.

Character education is extremely important to Richardson, and Deer Valley in 2018 was recognized as a “National School of Character.”

This year, Richardson began a part-time role with the Hope Institute at Samford University, which helps schools learn how to incorporate character education into their curriculum. Once he retires, he will get more involved with that, he said.

“I want kids to learn to take care of each other,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s important that you learn math and reading, but it’s more important honestly how you look at your work, your commitment to work. It’s more important how you treat people, how you treat relationships, how you nurture others because that’s the only thing at the end of your life that matters.”