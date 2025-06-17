Birmingham Water Works set to resurface two roads in Bluff Park over next week

× Expand Map from Birningham Water Works A contractor for the Birmingham Water Works plans to resurface Larkwood Drive and part of Shades Avenue in the Bluff Park community between June 19 and June 24.

The contractor is scheduled to begin milling — or removing — the existing pavement on Larkwood Drive and Shades Avenue on Thursday, June 19, and to complete the milling by Friday, June 20, weather permitting, the Birmingham Water Works said.

The installation of new pavement is set to begin Monday, June 23, and should wrap up in two days, the utility said.

The two streets are off Park Avenue between Chapel Road and Shades Crest Baptist Church. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and water service will not be interrupted during this time, the utility said.