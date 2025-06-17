Birmingham Water Works set to resurface two roads in Bluff Park over next week

by

A contractor for the Birmingham Water Works over the next week plans to resurface two roads in the Bluff Park community in Hoover.

The contractor is scheduled to begin milling — or removing — the existing pavement on Larkwood Drive and Shades Avenue on Thursday, June 19, and to complete the milling by Friday, June 20, weather permitting, the Birmingham Water Works said.

The installation of new pavement is set to begin Monday, June 23, and should wrap up in two days, the utility said.

The two streets are off Park Avenue between Chapel Road and Shades Crest Baptist Church. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and water service will not be interrupted during this time, the utility said.