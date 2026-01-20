Water outage planned for Lake Trace neighborhood on Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson BWWB meter A Central Alabama Water meter

Central Alabama Water will have a planned water outage in the Lake Trace neighborhood in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover starting Thursday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m.

The outage will allow the utility to replace an 8-inch valve near the intersection of Lake Trace Drive and Lake Trace Cove, all of which are off of Brock's Gap Parkwayt. Work is expected to take up to five hours to complete. The outage will impact approximately 90 water meters, the utility said.

The affected streets include Lake Trace Cove, Lake Trace Drive and Lake Trace Lane.

During the outage, residents may experience low water pressure or temporary loss of water service. Once service is restored, residents should run cold water through their faucets for five minutes to flush their pipes if they experience air in their plumbing or brown water.