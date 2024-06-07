Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to host NFL veteran for book signing

× Expand Part of the book cover for "Glory, The Struggle For Yards: Inspiration from Turn of the Century African-American Unsung Heroes" by Gary Burley

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux's location in Tattersall Park near Greystone plans to host a book signing for NFL veteran Gary Burley on Monday, June 10.

The book, "Glory—The Struggle for Yards, Inspiration from Turn of the Century African American Unsung Heroes," highlights five of the first Black NFL players who broke the color barrier around the turn of the 19th century.

Despite facing segregation, racism and other challenges, these men played the sport with dedication and perseverance, achieving many firsts and proving themselves as players of equal strength, ability and talent as their non-colored counterparts, Burley says in his book. The author uncovers tales of courage, determination and true grit.

The book is available at various booksellers and iUniverse.com at Glory, The Struggle For Yards

What: Book signing with NFL Veteran Gary Burley at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

When: Monday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (Greystone), 6401 Tattersall Park Drive