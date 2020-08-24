Voters head to polls for Aug. 25 Hoover city election

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Voting 3-3-20 Voters go to and from Riverchase Church of Christ in Hoover, Alabama, during the March 3, 2020, primary elections. Riverchase Church of Christ is one of 14 polling places for the Aug. 25, 2020, city election as well.

Hoover residents go to the polls to vote in city elections Tuesday, Aug. 25, after listening to mayoral and City Council candidates share their stories and platforms over the past several months.

Gene Smith, who has spent the past 16 years on the Hoover City Council, is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s job, and 16 candidates are vying for six contested Hoover City Council seats.

Councilman Derrick Murphy was unopposed and already has been certified as the representative for Hoover Council Place 5 for the next four years.

See a complete listing of candidates in the Hoover election, with links to candidate profiles here.

Read an election preview story here, focusing on the mayor’s race but with abbreviated bio information for all candidates in contested races.

See coverage of election forums on Aug. 11, Aug. 12 and Aug. 18.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 14 polling places in Hoover:

Voting Location 1 — Hoover Recreation Center, 600 Municipal Drive

Voting Location 2 — Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

Voting Location 3 — St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 2061 Patton Chapel Road

Voting Location 4 — Oakmont Presbyterian Church, 1817 Patton Chapel Road

Voting Location 5 — Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave.

Voting Location 6 — Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St.

Voting Location 7 — Prince of Peace Catholic Church , 4600 Preserve Parkway

Voting Location 8 — Finley Center, 1000 RV Trace

Voting Location 9 — Riverchase Church of Christ, 1868 Montgomery Highway

Voting Location 10 — Hoover Fire Station No. 7, 100 Inverness Parkway

Voting Location 11 — Hoover Fire Station No. 8; 121 Village St.

Voting Location 12 — Greystone Farms Clubhouse , 1000 Farmhouse Road

Voting Location 13 — The Church at Ross Bridge, 2101 Grand Ave.

Voting Location 14 — Absentee Voting - Hoover City Hall. 100 Municipal Lane

To figure out which one is your polling place, go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do

Voters must submit a valid form of photo identification at their polling place. Read more about valid forms of photo ID here.

Hand-delivered absentee ballots had to be received by the close of business on Monday, Aug. 24. Mailed absentee ballots had to be postmarked by Aug. 24 and received by the clerk’s office by noon on Aug. 25.

Voting results will be posted on the city of Hoover’s website here: hoover.al.org/183/Elections, as well as on the Hoover Sun website, as they become available.