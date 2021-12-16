Visual arts supporters speak up at arts center town hall meetings

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg6 Billy Pennington, a 40-year resident of Hoover, Alabama, speaks at a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in the city on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg4 Victor Gotesman, a performing arts planning consultant hired by the city of Hoover, Alabama, leads a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in the city on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg5 Carlos Izcaray, music director for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, speaks at a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg3 Michael Ferguson of the TheatreDNA consulting group, talks at a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg1 Amanda Knight, an elementary school art teacher, talks about the need for visual arts spaces at a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211215_Arts_center_town_hall_mtg2 Carlos Izcaray, music director for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, speaks at a town hall meeting regarding the need for an arts center in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The meeting was held in the Hoover Library Theatre. Prev Next

Visual arts supporters spoke up repeatedly during Hoover town hall meetings Wednesday regarding an arts facility for the city, saying they hope visual arts aren’t being forgotten as people discuss a desire for a new performing arts venue.

A group of consultants working for the city of Hoover held two town hall meetings in the Hoover Library Theatre that were attended by about 65 people in person and about 25 more online, a library official said.

Billy Pennington, a 40-year resident of Hoover, told the consultants running Wednesday’s meetings that people have constantly talked about the need for a visual arts center. There have been active discussions about building a new arts center in Hoover the past four to five years, and visual arts initially were included in those discussions, Pennington said.

“It seems to me I’m hearing more and more ‘performing arts center.’ It sounds like visual arts are getting squeezed out of the thinking, if not the consideration,” Pennington said. “We need galleries. We need studios. We need classes where art classes can be taught for adults and children. We need space for lectures. We need space for permanent art collections as well as circulating art collections, and I would hope that this could stay in this mega-facility somehow.”

The Hoover Public Library and Aldridge Gardens both have art galleries, but the spaces are small and not suitable for what is needed, he said.

Amanda Knight, an elementary school art teacher, concurred with a need for more space. She noted that while display areas typically require large spaces, artists often can work in smaller studios, and those studios could be used for multiple purposes. For example, an artist studio also could be used as a makeup room for the performing artists who would use the same facility, she said.

Victor Gotesman, the performing arts planning consultant hired by the city to analyze the city’s needs in regard to an arts center, said the message from the visual arts community has been strong and has been heard. “We won’t ignore that,” he said.

Nothing has been predetermined in terms of what types of spaces should be in the center, but at the end of the day, a lot of it comes down to cost and what is the best use of available funds, Gotesman said.

Sandra Fuller, a visual artist who is a member of the Hoover Arts Council, said the importance of visual arts was taken into consideration when the council selected a name for a new facility. It is being called the Hoover Center for the Arts, she said.

Carlos Izcaray, the music director for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, said when he goes to a performing arts show, he also likes to experience the visual arts. That can be accomplished with an art gallery that people can view as they arrive and depart the performing arts show, he said. With creativity, the two can be combined, he said.

The team of consultants present Wednesday were eager to hear what size facility people think is needed in Hoover.

Izcaray said the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s largest series — its Masterworks series — currently is held at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham, which seats about 1,300 people.

Their typical classical orchestra has 50 to 60 people in it, while a “romantic” concert has about 70 to 80 in the orchestra, he said. If Hoover wanted to host an orchestra that could deliver a “boom” performance, the size could be closer to 100, he said.

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra also has a chorus that ranges from 50 to 80 people, he said.

Betty Wilson, a music teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School, children’s music minister at Riverchase United Methodist Church and soloist with the Alabama Civic Chorale, noted that both the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham and Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn both seat about 1,300 people indoors and the center in Auburn has an outside area that can seat 2,500 people.

She thinks an arts center in Hoover needs to be at least as big as those facilities to be competitive and to bring in quality performing artists, she said. Also, it needs to be at least that big to accommodate crowds for community and school performing arts groups, she said.

Wilson also said people are willing to travel to see a good performance, noting that she travels to performances in Nashville, Atlanta, Chattanooga and Montgomery.

Pam Merkel Sayle, the owner of the Alabama Dance Academy in Hoover, said her academy has been around 27 years, serves several hundred students and has never been able to perform in Hoover because there is not a facility with a stage or audience capacity that is large enough. Her academy has to have its performances in Birmingham or other parts of Shelby County, but she thinks it would be wonderful for her students to be able to perform in their own community.

Ron Bourdages, executive director for the Birmingham Music Club, which has been around 116 years and started the Alabama Symphony in the 1930s, said his club definitely would be interested in a new performance center in Hoover.

The club puts on a variety of types of performances and is always looking for more places to perform, he said. A seating capacity of about 500 would be good for their performances, he said.

Bourdages also noted that backstage amenities make a big difference to his club because it sometimes has large numbers of boys and girls who need separate places to change costumes.

Randi Bourdages, ticket coordinator for the Birmingham Music Club, asked Gotesman whether the consultants were looking at having one stage or multiple stages. Gotesman said he was toying around with the idea of one area that would seat 1,000 to 1,200 in the audience and a second smaller “black box” space. However, none of that has been determined yet, he said.

Gotesman said he is taking the information he learned in Wednesday’s town hall meetings and combining it with discussions he has had with various arts groups in the community and other research he is doing to develop a recommendation concerning the size of the facility, the types of spaces needed in the facility and the cost to operate the facility.

He plans to complete his portion of the work by the end of January, he said. Then, a company called TheatreDNA will evaluate programming for the spaces in the center, architects from Live Design will develop a proposed design, and a company called Cost Consulting Services will analyze the cost of the chosen design options.

The entire study should be completed by the end of March and presented to Hoover officials for their consideration, said Michael Ferguson with TheatreDNA.

Gotesman said the driving force in Hoover seems to be a desire to have a performance facility that’s closer to home. His recommendation will take that into account, as well as other market factors, he said.

A new arts center in Hoover would inherently compete with other arts facilities in the metro area, but he will be looking for ways to bring Hoover something that also complements existing facilities, he said.

Ferguson said the idea is to dream big but remember cost considerations.

“We’re trying to be as realistic as possible and practical,” he said. “You have to be able to build it, and you have to be able to run it and afford it. That’s critical. You can dream the impossible dream, but that’s not going to do anybody any good. The tax base is only so big.”