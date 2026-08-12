Vintage Videos presents "My Man Godfrey" at Hoover library

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Hoover Public Library will present "My Man Godfrey" as part of its Vintage Videos series on Friday, Aug. 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Library Theatre.

The 1957 comedy will give moviegoers an opportunity to enjoy a classic Hollywood film on the big screen, whether they are returning to a longtime favorite or seeing it for the first time.

The screening is free and will be held at Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive.

For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org.