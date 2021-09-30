Vintage Market Days begins 3-day fall 2021 stint at Finley Center

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days Guests look at various items crafted by Vintage Cameo Jewelry, a vendor based out of Gulf Port, Miss., during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. This year's event brought 85 different vendors to the Finley Center. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days People browse through the 85 different vendor booths during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days Mary Morrissey, a Hoover resident, shows off her newly-purchased vintage bracelet, made from watch faces by Vintage Cameo Jewelry during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. This year's event brought 85 different vendors to the Finley Center. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days People browse through the 85 different vendor booths during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days John Brantley, of Lagniappe Spice Company out of Cookeville, Tenn., gives out samples of different products as guests browse through the 85 different vendor booths during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days People browse through the 85 different vendor booths during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door. Photo by Eric Taunton. Prev Next

Vintage Market Days got underway at the Finley Center in Hoover Thursday.

The event features 85 vendors from 15 states. Items for sale include vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food.

Vintage Market Days runs through Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $11 and will be good all three days. The city of Hoover also charges $5 for parking.

Guests can purchase tickets online or at the door.