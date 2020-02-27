Vintage Market Days opens for three-day stint at Finley Center

1 of 22
Kim Anderson of Chelsea, Alabama, checks out merchandise at The Vintage Market on the Road booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Donna Johnston, and Donna Bonham, both of Chelsea, Alabama, check out some lazy susans at The Barn booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Becky Feazell of Oxford, Alabama, checks out merchandise from Blackwater Folk Art at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Jerry and Phyllis Nichols of Hoover, Alabama, check out merchandise at The Vintage Market on the Road booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Dani Oglesby of Gardendale, Alabama, pushes her daughter, Blakely Oglesby, in a stroller as she makes her way through the Vintage Market Days with Mary Ann Wright of Camden, Alabama, at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at The Vintage Market on the Road booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Rachael Wilson and William Hudson entertain the crowd at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers make purchases at Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out the merchandise at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Barbara Via of Wadley, Alabama, picks out some lemons for her lemon-inspired kitchen from the Mimi's Vintage Creations booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She is accompanied by Tonya Via of Helena, Alabama.
Shoppers at the Vintage Market Days have some fun with a photo frame at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at The Vintage Market on the Road booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at The Vintage Market on the Road booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers make their way through the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers check out goods at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Shoppers make their way through the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Kelsy Snavely wraps a wreath for a customer at the Nature's Lot booth at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Vintage Market Days opened Thursday for a three-day stint at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The event includes 76 vendors of vintage and vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food, said Kim Denard, one of the promoters.
They take up half of the Finley Center’s main floor — about 42,000 square feet.
This is Vintage Market Days’ fourth Birmingham area event and second at the Finley Center. The first was held in a former Kmart building in Irondale, and the second was at the Talladega Superspeedway.
The event moved to the Finley Center this past September and drew about 4,400 people over three days, Denard said. Vintage Market Days will return to the Finley Center again Sept. 24-26 of this year, she said.
“This facility is second to none, and the staff is extremely helpful,” Denard said. “We love them here. It’s a safe area. It’s easily accessible, and there are no parking problems.”
Admission costs $11, and the ticket is good for re-entry all three days. Children age 11 and younger get in free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The city of Hoover charges $5 for parking.
For more information: visit the Vintage Market Days website.