Vintage Market Days returns to Hoover with three days of shopping, food and DIY fun

Vintage Market Days will take place Feb. 12-14 at the Finley Center, located at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover. The popular indoor/outdoor market will feature interior designers, decorators and more than 125 dealers offering vintage and antique finds, handmade items, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, spring décor and seasonal gifts.

The event kicks off with early shopping hours Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., when ticket holders can enjoy special giveaways and a 25% discount on vendor goods. Shopping continues Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy gourmet fudge and chocolates, olive oils, food trucks, coffee vendors, live music and interactive do-it-yourself clinics, along with giveaways throughout the weekend.

Advance online tickets are available for $17.84 on Thursday and $14.47 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets purchased at the door are $20 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free for children 12 and younger, and parking is free.

More information and tickets are available at vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham.