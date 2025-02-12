Vintage Market Days returns to Finley Center Feb. 13-15, 2025

The Vintage Market Days indoor winter market returns to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this week.

This year’s market, titled “Bushel and a Peck,” will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.

The market showcases merchandise from dealers of vintage and antique goods, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable treats, seasonal plantings and more.

Tickets cost $16.41 Thursday and $13.33 Friday and Saturday, with free re-entry on subsequent days of the show. Children ages 12 and younger get in free, and parking is free. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the gate.

For more information, go to vintagemarketdays.com or call 205-739-7364.