Vintage Market Days kicks off fall 2024 show at Finley Center

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tonya Johnson of Fort Payne, Alabama, checks out goods from 7 Wonders Interiors at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Katie Elise Hearn of Trussville, Alabama, left, talks with artist Kasey Summers of Cullman, Alabama, at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Michael Hendrix of Michael Hendrix Designs in Selmer, Tennessee, talks with a customer at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson R.J. Williams shows off his Eurowhipp egg whippers at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Marilyn Young of Felt & Flower talks with customers Molly Nelson of Hoover, Alabama, and Debbie Fernambucq of Verbena, Alabama, at the Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Prev Next

The fall 2024 Vintage Market Days event in Hoover got off to a strong start Thursday with the first of three days’ worth of shopping at the Finley Center, organizer Kim Denard said.

“It was fabulous,” Denard said. “It looked like the largest VIP night we’ve ever had.”

Vintage Market Days, held each spring and fall, features vintage and antique goods, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage items, holiday gifts, home décor, children’s books, original artwork, knives, seasonal plantings, interior designers, decorators and more.

There are about 125 vendors at this fall’s market, Denard said. The event also features gourmet foods, food trucks, do-it-yourself clinics, giveaways and live entertainment. Rachel Wilson will provide folk/rock music Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and former American Idol contestant Ethan Slaughter and his band will play classic country from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For the first time ever, Vintage Market Days is taking up the entire 80,000 square feet of floor space at the Finley Center, Denard said. “We’re bigger than we’ve ever been.”

She sought to expand their space because it was getting a little cramped and they had more vendors this year, she said.

The VIP night was from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Friday’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday were $17 (with free re-entry Friday and Saturday), but the price drops to $13 Friday and Saturday (also with free re-entry). Children ages 12 and younger get in free, and parking at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex is free.

For more information, go to vintagemarketdays.com/market/Birmingham/index.php.