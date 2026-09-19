Vintage Market Days brings "Cozy and Collected" to Finley Center

× Expand Image courtesy of Vintage Market Days of Birmingham

Vintage Market Days of Birmingham will return to the Finley Center for "Cozy and Collected" Sept. 24-26, offering three days of shopping from more than 125 dealers.

The market opens with an Early Buying Event on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3-8 p.m. General admission hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Shoppers can browse vintage and antique goods, original art, handmade items, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, home décor, seasonal items and holiday gifts. The event will also feature food trucks, gourmet treats, DIY activities and giveaways.

Thursday presale tickets are $15 plus tax and fees, with admission available at the gate for $20. Friday and Saturday presale tickets are $12 plus tax and fees, with gate admission priced at $15. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Thursday tickets include re-entry Friday and Saturday, while Friday tickets include Saturday re-entry. The first 100 Thursday presale ticket holders in line will receive Vintage Market Days totes, with some randomly containing $5-$50 in market cash.

The market will be held entirely indoors across more than 100,000 square feet at the Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway. Parking and bag hold are free throughout the event.

For tickets and more information, visit vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham.