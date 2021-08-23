Vintage Market Days back for 5th time in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Kim Anderson of Chelsea checks out merchandise at the 2020 Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Vintage Market Days return to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the fifth time.

The event, which is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, is scheduled to include 95 to 100 vendors. Items will include vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food, said Kim Denard, the owner of the Birmingham market franchise for Vintage Market Days.

The vendors come from all over the country, and more than half will be showcasing their goods in Hoover for the first time, Denard said.

Visitors will have three days to walk the aisles and check out the merchandise, which will take up about 45,000 square feet — roughly half the event space at the Finley Center.

Vintage Market Days

WHERE: Finley Center

WHEN: Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

COST: $11 admission good all three days; $5 parking

WEB: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham

Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets will cost $11 and will be good all three days, Denard said. The city of Hoover also charges $5 for parking.

Denard said she hopes there will be no COVID-19 regulations to worry about this fall. There was a mask mandate in place for the fall 2020 and February 2021 shows.

“We held our own during COVID,” Denard said, noting about 4,400 people came out in the fall of 2020 and about 4,000 in February of this year. In February, about 12 vendors from western states canceled in the last couple of days because they couldn’t get through ice storms to get to Alabama, she said.

Feedback on social media seems to indicate this fall’s show has great potential, she said.

Denard, who also owns the Vintage Market Day franchises for north Alabama and Chattanooga, said she loves having the event at the Finley Center.

“It’s safe. It’s convenient. There’s plenty of parking. The Finley Center staff is second to none. The city of Hoover loves having us here,” she said. “We’re just excited to continue to be able to have our event there.”