Spring 2022 Vintage Market Days at Finley Center March 3-5

× Expand Photo by Eric Taunton 2021 Vintage Market Days John Brantley, of Lagniappe Spice Co. of Cookeville, Tennessee, gives out samples of products as guests browse through the 85 different vendor booths during Vintage Market Days held at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The spring 2022 Vintage Market Days is March 3-5.

Vintage Market Days this week returns to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the sixth time.

The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, typically happens once in the spring and once in the fall.

The market usually will include vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food, said Kim Denard, the owner of the Birmingham market franchise for Vintage Market Days.

Vendors come from all over the country, Denard said.

Visitors will have three days to walk the aisles and check out the merchandise. Tickets cost $11 online or $12 at the door and will be good all three days. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free. The city of Hoover also charges $5 for parking.

Vintage Market Days

WHERE: Finley Center

WHEN: March 3-5; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday

COST: $11 online; $12 at the door; good all three days; $5 parking

WEB: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham