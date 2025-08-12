Village at Lee Branch to host first Harvest Jam Oct. 30

× Expand Image courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors The Harvest Jam will be Thursday, Oct. 30, at The Village at Lee Branch in Hoover, Alabama.

The Village at Lee Branch will host its first Harvest Jam fall festival Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. near the former Urban Home Market space.

The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, shopping vendors, a Halloween costume contest, bounce house, caricature artists, fall-themed photo ops and adoptable dogs from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Food trucks, including Gumbo to Geaux, will be on site. Live music will be provided by the Daniel Bowden Band. Attendees can enter the Grand Harvest Giveaway prize drawing.