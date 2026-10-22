Vecchia to host Halloween cocktail class and costume party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato will host a Halloween Cocktail & Costume Party on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at its Hoover location.

The evening will feature a cocktail class focused on fall drinks made with lambrusco and grappa. Guests will learn recipes and techniques they can use at home while sampling seasonal cocktails.

Costumes are encouraged, and the event will include a costume contest with prizes.

Dinner is included with admission, along with one alcoholic beverage of choice. Nonalcoholic drinks and specialty sodas will also be available.

After the class, guests can shop Vecchia’s market for imported Italian ingredients and house-made items to recreate dishes and drinks at home.

Tickets are $45 per person. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato is located at 610 Preserve Parkway, Suite 100. To reserve your spot, visit vecchiabirmingham.com.