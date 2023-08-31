US National Firefighter Challenge coming to Hoover Met

× Expand Photo courtesy of First Responder Institute. A firefighter participates in a previous Firefighter Challenge competition.

About 250 to 300 firefighters from around the country are headed to Hoover for the 2023 U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship, to be held Sept. 6-9 in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The firefighters are expected to come from more than 125 fire departments in 19 states. They’ll compete in events that simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting, such as climbing a five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as they race against opponents and a clock.

The firefighters will be wearing full turnout gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus as they compete in individual, two-person and five-person (relay) events. Participants will be divided into developmental, competitive and pro divisions and will compete in brackets based on age and gender. The winners will be declared national champions.

“These incredible firefighter athletes train year-round to not only perform at their best in this competition, but to also be at their best when responding to your 911 emergency,” said Russell Jackson, a former Hoover firefighter who is CEO of the First Responder Institute, which is organizing the event.

The championship event is being sponsored by the city of Hoover and the World Police and Fire Games, which are splitting the $50,000 sponsorship fee.

DJ Mackovets, CEO of the organizing committee for the 2025 World Police & Fire Games, which will be held in Birmingham, said in a press release that this year’s event will give people a glimpse of what is to come in 2025.

The U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship will be open to the public with free admission. Wildcard qualifying rounds ,for the individual category begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and the action is scheduled to conclude at noon Saturday, Sept. 9. Open practices begin each day at 7 or 7:30 a.m.

A firefighter challenge just for Alabama firefighters will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5, the day before the national event begins.

For more information, go to firefighterchallenge.com.