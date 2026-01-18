Urban Cookhouse opens Jan. 19 in Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Urban Cookhouse is opening in Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Urban Cookhouse plans to open its fifth Birmingham area location at Stadium Trace Village in Hoover on Monday, Jan. 19.

The new restaurant is in a 3,200-square-foot spot that formerly was slated to be a Rodney Scott’s BBQ restaurant, between Hero Doughnuts and the Battle Republic fitness studio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be special giveaways and activities all week:

Jan. 20 — $25 gift card for the first 50 customers; live artist from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 — Wine Down Wednesday: free wine for all teachers; special guest Alabama football fan Shon Harvey 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 22 — $10 gift card with a take-home dinner purchase after 3 p.m.

Jan. 23 — Free half-baked cookie with purchase of two entrees 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 24 — Free small tub of chicken salad with purchase of two entrees; live music 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 25 — Kids under 12 get free brownie sundae; live magic 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jan. 26 — Farm Bowl + Juice coupon with every order all day

Urban Cookhouse offers entrees that include grilled chicken, steak and rice, shrimp kabobs, veggie quesadillas, chipotle-braised pork, turkey and pineapple ham, as well as a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps. Sides include hot cheddar pasta, roasted vegetables, rice pilafs, broccoli salad, garden salad and fresh fruit.

The restaurant chain was started by David and Andrea Snyder in Homewood in 2010 and since has expanded with three more locations in downtown Birmingham, in Crestline and at The Summit. There also are locations in Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Nashville.

The Snyders also founded Farm Bowl + Juice in Homewood in 2018 and in July 2025 opened a second location in Hoover’s Knox Square development across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

For more information about Urban Cookhouse, visit urbancookhouse.com.