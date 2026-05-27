UNITE: Birmingham to bring worship music and speakers to Hoover Met

× Expand Image courtesy of Unite: Birmingham

UNITE: Birmingham will take place June 6-7 at the Hoover Met Stadium, bringing together worship music, speakers and family-friendly programming for a free community event.

The event will begin each evening at 5:30 p.m. and feature Grammy Award-winning singer Chandler Moore, worship group STS Worship and evangelist Scott Dawson.

Organizers describe UNITE as a gathering designed for people of all ages, encouraging families, students and community members from across Central Alabama to come together for worship and messages of hope.

The event is free to attend. More information and registration are available through Eventbrite.