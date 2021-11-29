UAB hosts blood drive at Prince of Peace Catholic Church

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media LifeSouth Blood Drive Tiffany Oden donates blood at a blood drive held by LifeSouth at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Monday, March 30, 2020. UAB is hosting another blood drive at Prince of Peace Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

LifeSouth, Prince of Peace Catholic Church and UAB are partnering once again to help remedy a severe blood shortage.

UAB on Monday, Nov. 29, began hosting a three-day community blood drive at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 4600 Preserve Parkway. The blood drive will run through Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact donor turnout, and the need for blood is increasing, said Cindy Peek, the district community development coordinator for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

“Patients in area hospitals like UAB rely on volunteer blood donors to ensure that blood is there when they need it most,” Peek said. “Just a little of your time can save up to three lives”

Blood transfusions are needed for trauma patients, cancer patients, transplant recipients, surgical patients and patients with blood diseases.

All donors at this week’s blood drive will receive a recognition item, Peek said. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.

For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.