U.S. Postal Service temporarily shuts down Bluff Park post office

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Bluff Park post office at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza in Hoover, Alabama

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily shut down its post office in Bluff Park due to what it is calling a safety concern.

A press release from the Postal Service didn’t elaborate on the “safety concern,” but the post office for years has been dealing with a pervasive mold problem in that building at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza.

“The U.S. Postal Service’s priority is the safety and well-being of its employees and customers,” the press release said. The shutdown was due to “an abundance of caution.

“Postal officials are working to resolve this safety issue and will be providing an update to customers once a thorough assessment has been completed,” the Postal Service said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A dehumidifer sits along the wall of the lobby of the Bluff Park post office at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Customers who use the Bluff Park post office are being directed to the post office at 1809 Riverchase Drive instead. People with post office boxes at Bluff Park also are being told to pick up their mail at the Riverchase office. Hours there are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The Riverchase post office is closed on Sundays.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit the Postal Service’s website — usps.com —for locations of additional nearby post offices and approved postal retail service providers. Local mail delivery will not be impacted by this temporary shutdown, the Postal Service said.

