U-Haul to offer 30 days of free storage to storm victims

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at four Alabama facilities to those impacted by the tornado that struck the Birmingham metro area Thursday night.

Many residential properties sustained severe damage in the storm, and the company is offering accessibility to local storage to assist in the community’s recovery and rebuilding process.

“Thursday’s tornado caused widespread damage in our communities,” stated Scott Fall, U-Haul Company of Central Alabama president. “As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we are able to provide them with a secure facility to store their possessions for 30 days at no cost.”

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

In addition to the 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.