Two south Alabama men charged with assaulting Hoover convenience store clerk

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jefferson County Jail Joseph Weaver Thomas Gavin Joseph Alexander Weaver, at left, and Thomas Alton Gavin were charged with assaulting a Hoover convenience store clerk on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Weaver also was charged with robbery for allegedly taking the clerk's phone after he threatened to call police.

Two south Alabama men have been charged with assault after police said the men attacked a Hoover convenience store clerk early this week.

The men, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Alexander Weaver of Semmes and 31-year-old Thomas Alton Gavin of Dauphin Island, entered the Patton Chapel One Stop at 1976 Patton Chapel Road around noon on Monday, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

The store clerk confronted Weaver about tracking mud in the store, and an argument ensued, Czeskleba said. Weaver left the store after the clerk said he was calling the police, and the clerk followed him into the parking lot, Czeskleba said.

Gavin then came out of the store and began punching the clerk from behind, Czeskleba said. Weaver joined in, knocked the clerk to the ground, took the clerk’s phone and then left in a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Video surveillance showed one of the assailants was wearing a T-shirt with his employer’s name on it, and police used that to identify both men.

Both Weaver and Gavin were charged with second-degree assault, and Weaver also was charged with third-degree robbery. Both men turned themselves into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday night but were released on bonds of $5,000 and $2,500, jail records show.